CinemaLatest Newscelebrities

This is What Mohanlal said when asked About V.A Srikumar Menon’s Tall Claims about Odiyan

Dec 18, 2018, 01:45 pm IST
Less than a minute

People may have had a different opinion regarding Odiyan. It may not have reached the expectations of fans but there is no denying the fact that the marketing of Odiyan was simply awesome. Thanks to the huge release, Odiyan is surging ahead in collection despite the mixed opinion. Now actor Mohanlal has responded to the controversies surrounding Odiyan. In a telephone interview given to Reporter Channel, Mohanlal said:

Am completely satisfied with the character called Odiyan. The film is getting a good response from all over the nation. I always try to do justice to the characters i get. I believe I have done justice to Odiyan Manikyan,” he said.

When asked about the tall claims of director V A Srikumar menon which took people’s expectations to the stratosphere and made them a little disappointed after the film’s release, Mohanlal asked:

“Doesn’t he has the right to market his prodcut?”

More such movies on a big scale has to come from Mollywood. Our Industry has to grow,” he added.

Tags

Related Articles

French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron
Mar 2, 2018, 11:20 am IST

After Canadian President and Jordan King, another President visits India

Priyanka-Chopra-and-alleged-Boyfriend-Nick-Jonas
Jul 27, 2018, 11:17 am IST

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to get married, see more here…

Sep 10, 2018, 10:59 pm IST

Who is that Girl Hanging Out with Bollywood Actor Emraan Hashmi

Nov 14, 2018, 06:36 pm IST

BJP undermining Nehru’s precious legacy daily : Sonia Gandhi

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close