Army should use water cannons, tear gas instead of bullets in J&K,says Farooq Abdullah

The National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said that the army should have used water cannons or tear gas instead of bullets in south Kashmir Pulwama where seven civilian were killed in forces firing.

“The Army should have used water cannons or tear gas instead of bullets. People, who died, cannot come back. We hope the Army and police will not carry out such operations in the future,” the Member of Parliament from Srinagar Parliamentary constituency said.

“Violence will beget violence, the propensity of the situation calls for a reconciliation and rapprochement policy,” he said.

Abdullah made the remarks while welcoming the former ministers and senior PDP leaders Syed Basharat Bukhari and Peer Muhammad Hussain into the party fold.

Abdullah asserted that forces which have been contriving to divide the people of state will tend to use money power to disembark us from the path of unity.

“The need of the hour is to maintain unity so that we are able to put up a strong front for the cause of state and our people,” he said

Party Vice President Omar Abdullah who was present on the occasion welcomed the new entrants into the party fold hoping that the new entrants will work for making party strong at grass root levels.