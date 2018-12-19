IPL Auction 2019:Yuvraj Singh Gets Picked at the Last Moment. Guess Who Bought him

Yuvraj Singh may have had the best years of his cricketing life behind him, but then the champion player may still have something left in him to offer. In the IPL auction held yesterday, Yuvraj singh was bought at the last moment.

At the completion of all rounds of the auction, some players were brought back into the pool after all eight franchises were asked to give the names they want to go under the hammer again.

It earned a lifeline for Yuvraj Singh and New Zealand’s Martin Guptill, both of who had gone unsold in the first round. MI finally came to the rescue of India’s World Cup-winner and bought him at his base price of Rs 1 crore. SRH, meanwhile, added Guptill to their squad for Rs 1 crore as well.