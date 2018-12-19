Make In India : Indian army to get indigenous Maneuverable Expendable Aerial Target soon

Indian Army has given its sanction for prototype development of ‘MEAT’ (Manoeuvrable Expendable Aerial Target) under the `Make II’ Category.

According to a senior army officer, “For giving realistic training to the men during annual exercises there is a need of suitable aerial target system. Such training is important as the Indian Army has different AD platforms for missiles and gun systems and the crew has to be trained to operate these.”

To ensure that there is no delay for want of funds, the project which has been in the pipeline for a couple of years is under Make II category so that it is fast tracked.

Since the Indian Army needs 50 per year, companies including: Mumbai based Sure Safety Solutions Pvt Ltd; Bengaluru based Micronel Global Engineering Pvt Ltd.; ADCEPT Technologies Pvt Ltd.; Kinetix Solutions Pvt Ltd.; and L&T in Mumbai have been identified to develop prototypes. The decision was taken earlier this month.

Under the Make II category in the Defence Procurement Procedure (DPP), there is no funding required from the Ministry of Defence (MoD), whereas under the `Make’ category the MoD has to provide 90% of funds up to prototype stage.

As per the Chapter III of DPP-2016, the ‘Make’ procedure for indigenous design, development and manufacture of defence equipment/ weapon systems was simplified in 2016. And a new sub-category — Make-II (industry funded) — was introduced.