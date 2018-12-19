celebrities

Preity Zinta’s latest fitness mantra goes viral : Watch Video

Dec 19, 2018, 08:18 pm IST
Less than a minute

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta recently shared a video on her Instagram handle, Preity captioned it, “Try this if you want to strengthen your core and never have any lower back pain. People always think that the core is your stomach but it also includes your lower back and this exercise is my all time favourite to tackle lower back pain & help with strength & balance #pzfit #dontgiveup#core #healthiswealth #lageraho #ting”. The 43-year-old actress knows well how to maintain her professional life along with fitness. The Kal Ho Na Ho actress, who is currently enjoying her trip with her brother, is giving major fitness goals to her fans on Instagram.

Preity Zinta married Gene Goodenough in February 2016. After the wedding, she keeps shuttling between Los Angeles and India. After fulfilling her Indian Premier League (IPL) duties, she quickly returned to the US. Preity co-owns Kings XI Punjab team.

 

Tags

Related Articles

Priyanka-Chopra
Jul 12, 2018, 11:02 pm IST

Priyanka Chopra’s House in New York is Just WOW. See How Luxurious it is

Dec 9, 2018, 10:08 am IST

Katrina Kaif opens up about her experience at Deepika Padukone – Ranveer Singh’s reception

Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja
May 6, 2018, 07:48 am IST

Magical Love Story Of Soon To Be Wed Couple Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja

multiple-alleged-love-affairs-of-bollywood-actor-ranbir-kapoor
May 29, 2018, 04:16 pm IST

Multiple Alleged Love Affairs Of Bollywood Actor Ranbir Kapoor

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close