Surrogacy Bill passed in Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha has passed the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2016 which is aimed at prohibiting commercial surrogacy and unethical practices relating to it. The Bill has provisions to constitute National Surrogacy Board, State Surrogacy Boards, and appointment of appropriate authorities for regulation of surrogacy.

It permits surrogacy only for couples who cannot conceive a child. The intending couple must be Indian citizens and married for at least five years with at least one of them being infertile. The surrogate mother has to be a close relative who has been married and has a child of her own.