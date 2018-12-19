Latest NewsIndia

Surrogacy Bill passed in Lok Sabha

Dec 19, 2018, 11:17 pm IST
Less than a minute

Lok Sabha has passed the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2016 which is aimed at prohibiting commercial surrogacy and unethical practices relating to it. The Bill has provisions to constitute National Surrogacy Board, State Surrogacy Boards, and appointment of appropriate authorities for regulation of surrogacy.

It permits surrogacy only for couples who cannot conceive a child. The intending couple must be Indian citizens and married for at least five years with at least one of them being infertile. The surrogate mother has to be a close relative who has been married and has a child of her own.

Tags

Related Articles

Mar 18, 2018, 08:12 pm IST

CureFit where body and mind meet energy particles

Mar 21, 2018, 03:35 pm IST

Sunny Leone Looks Gorgeous In Indian Dress

Oct 16, 2018, 08:59 pm IST

Alencier Finally Responds to the Sexual Allegations Raised Against Him

Aug 13, 2017, 02:46 pm IST

Shocking: 70 Kashmiri youths join terrorist ranks in seven months

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close