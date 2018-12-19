KeralaLatest News

The Latest Police Report on Sabarimala will make Pilgrims Tensed. Check this Out

Dec 19, 2018, 09:05 am IST
Less than a minute

Pathanamthitta: Sabarimala is slowly going back to being normal but the latest police report has spread concern among the devotees. The report reveals a chance for a conflict at Sabarimala. This report came in the backdrop of the news that young women are coming to visit Sabarimala on 23rd. The Prohibitory order from Elavunkal to Sannidhanam was extended for another four days under these circumstances.

It was for the seventh time that section 144 was extended like this. Police had recommended the extension of prohibitory order to ensure the security of the pilgrims. The rush in Sabarimala is building all the time.

Tags

Related Articles

Feb 8, 2018, 05:48 pm IST

See how to mix your favorite perfumes to create your unique signature scent

Nov 21, 2018, 09:01 am IST

Natural Methods To Get Rid Of White Hair At A Young Age

Sep 14, 2017, 04:50 pm IST

Priyanka Chopra meets Syrian refugees in Jordan

Kashmir
Mar 15, 2018, 06:55 pm IST

This is what RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has to say about ‘Kashmir Issue’

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close