The Latest Police Report on Sabarimala will make Pilgrims Tensed. Check this Out

Pathanamthitta: Sabarimala is slowly going back to being normal but the latest police report has spread concern among the devotees. The report reveals a chance for a conflict at Sabarimala. This report came in the backdrop of the news that young women are coming to visit Sabarimala on 23rd. The Prohibitory order from Elavunkal to Sannidhanam was extended for another four days under these circumstances.

It was for the seventh time that section 144 was extended like this. Police had recommended the extension of prohibitory order to ensure the security of the pilgrims. The rush in Sabarimala is building all the time.