Congress will not participate in Aiyappa Jyothi and Women Wall

Dec 20, 2018, 04:36 pm IST
Mullapally Ramachandran clarified that the party will not participate in both Aiyappa Jyothi and Women Wall. He accused that both the proposed programmes are aimed at dividing Kerala communally. Those who believe in democracy and secularism cannot accept the programmes like Women Wall and Aiyappa Jyothi, which divides people of Kerala communally.

Aiyappa Jyothi, which is planned as opposed to the Women Wall has nothing to do with Sabarimala pilgrimage. It is just a political programme. It is a safe way BJP who were embarrassed in the defeat of their protest in Sabarimala.

The women wall is a communal wall. Behind the progressive slogans that the government raises about Women Wall, is pure communalism, he added.

