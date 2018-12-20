KeralaLatest News

CPI(M) Leader Approaches Police with a Complaint Against A.N Radhakrishnan

Dec 20, 2018, 07:58 am IST
Thiruvananthapuram: CPI(M) Pothencode Local Secretary has approached Police with a complaint against BJP leader A.N Radhakrishnan for his provocative speech made yesterday.

Earlier Radhakrishnan had said that If C.M Pinarayi Vijayan chooses to break Sabarimala, they will destroy AKG centre.

In the speech, Radhakrishnan also had a word of caution for the police department.

“Do not behave rudely with us thinking you have the support of Cheif Minister, If you take it too far, BJP will make Yathish Chandra Salute?” he said.

