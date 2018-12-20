CPI(M) Leader Approaches Police with a Complaint Against A.N Radhakrishnan

Thiruvananthapuram: CPI(M) Pothencode Local Secretary has approached Police with a complaint against BJP leader A.N Radhakrishnan for his provocative speech made yesterday.

Earlier Radhakrishnan had said that If C.M Pinarayi Vijayan chooses to break Sabarimala, they will destroy AKG centre.

In the speech, Radhakrishnan also had a word of caution for the police department.