Darul Uloom issues fatwa against men and women eating together

Issuing a fatwa, Darul Uloom Deoband said that men and women eating food together in any function is un-Islamic. The fatwa was issued on Tuesday. It also said eating food while standing is also not ‘jayaz’.

The seminary issued the fatwa while replying to a query asked by a Deoband resident seeking seminary’s opinion on the matter.

ToI has quoted the fatwa thus ‘It is ‘na-jayaz’ (illegitimate) and sin for men and women to have food together at the wedding functions or other events.’

Replying to another query of the man, Darul Uloom stated, eating while standing will ruin Muslim society. Muslims should avoid such an act.