Donald Trump to Create “Space Command” to take Control of military space operations.

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Dec 18) has ordered the creation of “Space Command”, a new organisational structure within the Pentagon that will have overall control of military space operations .Vice President Mike Pence announced the presidential decision on Tuesday during an appearance at Kennedy Space Center, Florida, along with Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson.

“I direct the establishment, consistent with United States law, of United States Space Command as a functional Unified Combatant Command,” Trump said in an executive memorandum to Secretary of Defense James Mattis. “I also direct the Secretary of Defense to recommend officers for my nomination and Senate confirmation as Commander and Deputy Commander of the new United States Space Command.”

Mr Trump in June said he wanted to create a “Space Force”, which would be a sixth and entirely new branch of the military alongside the Navy, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force and Coast Guard.

He insists such a move is necessary to tackle vulnerabilities in space and assert US dominance in orbit.

China said Wednesday it opposed the “weaponisation” of space as it criticised US President Donald Trump’s orders to create a new command centre for controlling military space operations. “China has consistently proposed the peaceful usage of space, and opposes the weaponisation of space and a space arms race,” said Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying at a press briefing.