Naseeruddin Shah’s programme cancelled due to protests

After actor Naseeruddin Shah replied back for being criticised over his comments on rising ‘intolerance’ and alleging that the government is more concerned about cows’ life than humans, the organisers of the Ajmer Literature Festival called off an event – set to be addressed by him. The actor was supposed to deliver a keynote address of the fifth edition of the three-day literature festival in Ajmer. The organisers of the event stated that they had to cancel the event after right-wing groups’ members protested over the actor’s recent remarks on mob violence.

Shah in his reply to the criticism for his comments on ‘rising intolerance’, he had said, “What I said earlier was as a worried Indian. I have said this earlier as well. What did I say this time that I am being called a traitor? It is very strange.” Adding more, “I have to bear criticism. If they have the right to criticise, then I also have the same right. I am expressing concerns about the country I love, the country that is my home. How is that a crime?”