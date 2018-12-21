Rajnath Singh releases the list of top 10 performing police stations across the country ; See the list

Home Minister Rajnath Singh released the list of top 10 performing police stations across the nation during the ongoing DGP conference.

On the top of the rank-list stands Kalu police station of Rajasthan. Singh awarded trophies to the police officers of the top three police stations of India in 2018 at the conference. The top three police stations in India for 2018 are Kalu (Bikaner, Rajasthan), Campbell Bay ( Andaman & Nicobar Islands) and Farakka (Murshidabad, West Bengal).

Here is the list of top 10 performing police stations across the country:

1.Kalu (Rajasthan)

2.Campbell Bay ( A&N Islands)

3.Farakka (West Bengal)

4. Nettapakkam (Puducherry)

5.Guderi (Karnataka)

6.Chopal (Himachal Pradesh)

7.Lakheri (Rajasthan)

8.Periyakulam (Tamil Nadu)

9.Munsyari (Uttarakhand)

10.Churchorem (Goa)

The Periakulam police station has been put on the eight spot in the top 10 list. Theni district police unit is yet to receive official communication. However, appreciation poured in from higher officials for the notable achievement. Theni District Superintendent of Police V Baskaran reportedly said that the award is a motivation for the police stations situated in rural areas.

The Home Minister addressed the Inaugural Session of the DGPs or IGPs Conference in Gujarat. It must be noted that no police station from Gujarat made it to the top 10 list. Reports stated that the list was prepared by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) after careful scrutiny of the work done by the police stations to judge the best and deserving ones in the country.