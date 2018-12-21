Latest NewsIndia

Sultanpur should be renamed as Kushbhawanpur, says BJP MLA

Dec 21, 2018, 10:09 pm IST
Less than a minute

BJP lawmaker Devmani Dwivedi wants Sultanpur to be renamed to Kushbhawanpur. He is an MLA from the Lambhua constituency in Sultanpur.

Claiming Sultanpur was named by the Khilji dynasty, the lawmaker said the original name of the city was Kushbhawanpur. The Khilji dynasty was the second dynasty of the Delhi Sultanate and ruled large parts of India between 1290 and 1320 AD.

“I want Sultanpur to be again called Kushbhawanpur. It was named Sultanpur by the Khilji dynasty. This history is mentioned in ‘Raghuvansh Mahakavya’ & even in Gazetteer of Sultanpur.” Mr Dwivedi said. Raghuvansh Mahakavya is a Sanskrit book written by poet Kalidasa.

In August, he had submitted a proposal for the renaming in the state Legislative Assembly. The House had agreed to discuss the proposal.

Various other leaders have demanded similar name changes in the recent past like “Agrawal” or “Agravan” for Agra. A proposal to rename Shimla as “Shyamala” was also rejected.

The ruling BJP has justified the name changes across Uttar Pradesh saying they are merely restoring older names and correcting historical distortions.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had indicated last month that his government is likely to keep up with the renaming spree.

Tags

Related Articles

May 7, 2018, 05:46 pm IST

Lambhorghini is here with its all new SUV. Excited?

Feb 27, 2018, 10:23 pm IST

BREAKING NEWS: Sridevi’s mortal remains reach airport and en route residence

Oct 26, 2018, 05:07 pm IST

ABVP Leader SreeParvathy Gears up For Sabarimala Visit, SanghParivar Opposes

Maha
Jun 11, 2018, 07:53 pm IST

Gemini Ganesan with Rekha : ‘Mahanati’ deleted scene goes viral on internet

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close