These Central Agencies can Snoop on any Computer!

You may or may not like it, but some of these national agencies are getting some serious powers.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, from the Intelligence Bureau to the NIA, 10 central agencies can now intercept, monitor and decrypt “any information generated, transmitted, received or stored in any computer”.

“For the first time, powers of scanning data at rest have been given to various agencies. Earlier, only data in motion could be intercepted. But now data revived, stored and generated can also be intercepted as powers of seizure have been given,” a senior bureaucrat explained to a national news channel.

Investigating agencies will now have more powers to intercept and monitor information stored on computer devices.

According to the order, the subscriber or service provider or any person in charge of the computer resource will be bound to extend all facilities and technical assistance to the agencies. Failing to do so will invite seven-year imprisonment and fine.

The development had drawn flak from the opposition.