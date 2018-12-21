UP organization books flight tickets for Naseeruddin Shah

After Naseeruddin Shah’s comments about feeling scared for his children in India become viral, the President of Uttar Pradesh’s Nav Nirman Sena, Amit Jani, has bought the veteran actor a ticket to Pakistan dated for the August 14, the Pakistani Independence Day.

Amit Jani booked Shah a connecting flight ticket from Mumbai to Colombo to Karachi for the 14th of August. Jani’s actions came in light of Shah’s now-viral interview with an anti-hate crimes collective called Karwan-e-Mohabbat India which aims to highlight instances of lynching and communal crime in the country. Speaking in the backdrop of the recent Bulandshahr violence, Shah said that he was scared for his children in India now as they did not have a religion.

The actor was widely trolled for his comments and Jani went as far as to call him a ‘traitor’. The former also said that if Shah feels so unsafe in India, he should go live in Pakistan. Jani also added that in case Shah did not want to shift bases, he should start reading the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ now.