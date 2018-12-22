6 Terrorists Gunned Down by Security Forces. BREAKING NEWS

Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir: In a major breakthrough to our security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, six terrorists were neutralised in an encounter. The terrorists who were dead are all from Zakir Musa’s Outfit. This includes Soliha, a top aide of Zakir Musa along with 5 others.

A few days before Zakir Musa was spotted in Bathinda and the whole Punjab state was put on high alert after this,

Zakir Musa is a popular face in the Kashmir militancy and has been named by the al-Qaeda as the head of its first branch in the Valley. In July 2017, the Global Islamic Media Front claimed that Zakir Musa had been named the head of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, a newly created cell of al-Qaeda.