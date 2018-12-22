KeralaLatest News

Here is What Happened to the 43-Year-Old Women’s Mission to go Sabarimala

Dec 22, 2018, 09:00 am IST
Erumeli: A 43-year -old woman from Andhra Pradesh, who set out on a mission to go Sabarimala had to stop her journey at Erumeli. The woman had come with irumudi kett but by the time she reached Kottayam itself, Police had informed her that there is a chance for a protest to build with her presence at the temple. The woman then backed off from the decision and said that she wishes to go till Nilakkal. Police then took her safely till Erumely and she ended her journey there and returned.

