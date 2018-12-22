J&K : Six security force personnel injured in grenade attack by militants

Six security force personnel were injured in a grenade attack by militants in this south Kashmir district on Saturday evening, official sources said.

They said militants hurled a hand grenade towards a security force and State police party during a search operation at Hassanpora, Bijbehara, this evening.

Five CRPF and a police personnel were injured in the grenade blast, sound of which was heard in the entire area. A massive hunt has been launched to nab the militants responsible for the attack, they said.