P C George Wants Wild Animals to be Shot Down, Here is the Reason

Kumali: Independent MLA from Poonjar, P C George is yet again grabbing the eye balls with a strange idea. Known for saying things that sets him apart from others, George now wants wild animals which are huge in number to be gunned down. He said the meat of Kangaroo, which is the national animal in Australia is available in many shops in Australia itself. He said if the animals which are excess in number are shot down and their meat sold, this would serve as an income for Government and also save people from the pain of having to confront these animals which cause issues in places where humans live.

P C George was speaking at the 40th anniversary of the Periyar Tiger Sanctuary. “If wild pigs have to be killed in Kerala, they are to be burnt using Kerosene according to the law here. But i think we should make them our food by pouring Oil over it” he said.

P.C George made his opinion while the Minister of forests ad higher officials where on the stage. The minister responded that as per the current law, wild animals cannot be killed.