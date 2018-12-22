Rath Yathra : BJP to move Supreme Court challenging Calcutta High Court’s order

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will approach vacation bench of the Supreme Court on Monday challenging an order by a division bench of the Calcutta High Court that quashed a single bench order which permitted the organisation of its ambitious three-phase ‘Rath Yatra’ crisscrossing the entire West Bengal.

According to BJP sources, the party for the time being will organise rallies in various parts of the state against the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government’s decision to not allow the ‘yatra’.

Earlier on Friday, the state and central level leaders of the party held a meeting following the Calcutta HC division bench’s order. BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha had said if needed the party will move higher court to seek justice. On the other hand, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said, “TMC is afraid of BJP. It is trying to stop the Rath Yatra on the basis of assumption that it might create problems.”

On Thursday, single-judge bench of Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty gave go-ahead for the event. After the verdict, BJP leaders decided on tentative new dates for the programme starting December 28.

However, after Friday’s order there is uncertainty once again over the ‘yatra’ that was to cover all 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The division bench of Chief Justice Debasish Kargupta and Justice Shampa Sarkar on Friday quashed the single bench order and asked it to hear the case afresh to consider intelligence inputs by state agencies. The division bench also asked the single bench to dispose the case expeditiously.