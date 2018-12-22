Latest Newscelebrities

Sachin Tendulkar and wife Anjali at Golden Temple : See Pics

Dec 22, 2018, 05:09 pm IST
Sachin Tendulkar along with his wife Anjali offered prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Tendulkar took to Twitter and posted pictures of himself with wife in front of the Golden Temple. “Sending good wishes to all of you from the Golden Temple, Amritsar! Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh,” Tendulkar wrote along with the pictures.

