US national arrested for entering India without visa

Dec 22, 2018, 11:05 pm IST
An American citizen was arrested for arriving in India without a visa at the Indo-Nepal border in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district, the Sashastra Seema Bal said on Saturday.

An Indian accompanying the US citizen was also taken into custody from the Panitanki area on Friday by the SSB jawans.

Samson Rana, 25, a resident of Sioux Falls City, South Dakota State, USA, and the local man Kiran Lama were apprehended by SSB’s Border Interaction Team.

Lama hails from Sukna in Darjeeling, an SSB officer said.

“The US citizen was found to have entered India without a visa. Passport and other documents of the US national and the Indian person, who was accompanying the former, were seized,” the officer said.

Both of them were later handed over to Khoribari Police Station, he added.

