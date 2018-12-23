CBSE announces Class 10, 12 Board exam dates

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has finally announced the date sheet of Class 10 and 12 Board Exams. CBSE will conduct Class 12 board exams from February 15 to April 3 and Class 10 board exams from February 21 to March 29. Students can check and download the complete date sheet by visiting the official website of the board cbse.nic.in.

The board has made it clear that the exams date have been fixed in a way that it doesn’t concide with the competitive exams. The CBSE Board has released the 2019 Board exam sheet seven days before the exam date so that students can get enough time for studying and planning for the paper.

The exam will be held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. The answer books will be distributed to students at 10:00 am. Students have to write their particulars on the answer book. The question paper will be distributed to students at 10.15 am. The Board offers 40 vocational subjects in Class 12 and 15 in Class 10. The Board offers 240 subjects in total, out of which, this year Class 10 and 12 students have opted for 30,000 combinations of subjects.