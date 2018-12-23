Congress led Mahagathbandhan incoherent alliance of rich dynasties : PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today attacked the proposed Congress-led grand alliance of opposition parties saying the attempt is for personal survival. He said this is not an ideology-based alliance and is only for power, and not for people.

Interacting with BJP’s booth workers from Chennai Central and North, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli and Thiruvallur through video conferencing, Mr. Modi said that no one has forgotten the earlier bitter differences between the Congress and the DMK but today they wanted to be together.

The Prime Minister termed the so-called grand alliances as a club of rich dynasties adding that they are only to promise family rule.

The Prime Minister said, 2018 has been a watershed year for India as it took giant strides towards the goal of building a New India.

The country launched the world’s largest health insurance scheme benefiting over six lakh families in the medical treatment through the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.