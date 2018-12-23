Naseeruddin Shah’s remarks amount to degrading country’s pride: Baba Ramdev

Yoga guru Ramdev said that actor Naseeruddin Shah’s remarks on mob violence amounted to degrading the country’s pride. “Naseeruddin Shah has earned his popularity due to the love of common people. I have not seen religious intolerance. I, of course, see political intolerance. I think accusing India of religious intolerance is equal to degrading country’s pride,” he said.

There is no country without internal violence and intolerance, but no one blames one’s own country, said the yoga guru. “Labelling one’s own country with religious intolerance is akin to ungratefulness, disrespect, and treason,” he said on the sidelines of the inauguration of Eastern India’s first International Vedic Pathashala.

In an apparent reference to the killing of a policeman by a mob in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr, veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has said that at many places the death of a cow is being given more importance than the killing of a policeman.