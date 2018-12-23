Police Arrests Devotees, Moves Ahead with Manithi Workers. BREAKING NEWS

The tussle between protestors and Manithi organisation has finally got a move on. Police have started arresting the devotees who protested. This was after giving them three warnings through mega phones to not assemble in a place where section 144 is imposed. About 30 of the protestors have been arrested. Following the arrest, Police are slowly moving ahead to Sannidhanam with the Manithi workers.
Related Articles
Jun 8, 2018, 08:07 am IST
Railway earns record amount from ticketless travellers in a month
Oct 24, 2017, 02:14 pm IST
Syed Salahuddin’s son arrested, 2011 terrorist case re-opened
Oct 11, 2018, 06:35 am IST
Modi- Government Cuts Excise Duty On Fuel By 11%
Feb 23, 2018, 10:14 am IST
Post Your Comments