Police Arrests Devotees, Moves Ahead with Manithi Workers. BREAKING NEWS

The tussle between protestors and Manithi organisation has finally got a move on. Police have started arresting the devotees who protested. This was after giving them three warnings through mega phones to not assemble in a place where section 144 is imposed. About 30 of the protestors have been arrested. Following the arrest, Police are slowly moving ahead to Sannidhanam with the Manithi workers.

