Sabarimala Special Officer Says Police Should do What Manithi Wants

Dec 23, 2018, 11:39 am IST
Pamba: Sabarimala special officer Karthikeyan, while speaking to media has said that the demands of Manithi organisation should be met. He said the protestors at Sabarimala would be met legally.

“Manithi organisation had informed the Government earlier that they would come to visit Sabarimala. Therefore we have the legal responsibility to give protection to the new group who has reached here”he said.

Earlier Devaswom board Minister Kadakampally Surendran said that decision is to be made by the committee appointed by High Court. But The committee said the high court has not entrusted them with the responsibility to take any decision regarding young women’s entry into Sabarimala.

