Spend 50 per cent of schooling hours outside classrooms, says Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday said that students should spend 50 per cent of their schooling hours outside classrooms and that sports education should be accorded greater importance by educationists and parents.

Addressing students of Jubilee Hills Public School on the occasion of their annual day function, Naidu said, “Studies are important but equally important are sports, fine arts, dance, music, art and culture. In fact, I have been advocating that students should spend 50 per cent of their schooling hours outside classrooms and that sports education should be accorded greater importance by educationists and parents.”