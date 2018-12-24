Latest NewsIndia

BSF seizes Pak-made weapons,17 kg heroin from Indo-Pak border

Dec 24, 2018, 06:13 am IST
Less than a minute

The Border Security Force on Sunday recovered 17 kg of heroin, a Pakistan-made pistol and one modified weapon near the Indo-Pak border in Punjab’s Ferozepur sector.

The BSF also recovered three magazines and 26 live rounds in the area, an official said.

The seizure was made during a special search operation launched by the BSF after observing some suspicious movements near the border security fence, the official said.

The enhanced vigil of the BSF has once again thwarted the attempts of anti-national elements to smuggle contraband items into India, he added.

Tags

Related Articles

shakeela biopic
Mar 7, 2018, 01:49 pm IST

This Hot Actress To Become Shakeela

ab-de-breaks-security
May 19, 2018, 09:47 am IST

AB de Villiers breaks security layers and gifts his ‘Man of the Match Award’ to fan- Video

Dec 28, 2017, 07:01 pm IST

NASA warning: ‘Unseen’ asteroid set to skim Earth TODAY

Dec 23, 2017, 02:13 pm IST

Government has asked Temples to not celebrate New Year

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close