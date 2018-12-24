Drinking green tea helps to reduce weight

Drink 2-3 cups of green tea to burn the excess fat. Many studies have shown that green tea can increase fat burning and help you lose weight.

Green tea is the healthiest beverage on the planet. It is loaded with antioxidants and various substances that are beneficial for health.Green tea is a lot more than just a hot, flavored beverage. When you drink a cup of quality tea, you’re actually getting a large number of beneficial substances with potent biological effects.

The best known of these is caffeine. A cup of green tea contains much less caffeine (24-40 mg) than a cup of coffee (100-200 mg), but still enough to have a mild effect. Caffeine is a well-known stimulant that has been shown to aid fat burning and improve exercise performance in numerous studies.

But where green tea really shines is in its massive range of antioxidants being loaded with potent antioxidants called catechins. The most important of these is EGCG (Epigallocatechin gallate), a substance that can boost metabolism.

Green tea supplements were a $140 million industry in 2015 and globally, tea is the second most popular beverage around, second only to water.

The University of Maryland Medical Center recommends drinking 2 to 3 cups of green tea per day, can help lose weight as each cup contains about 200 milligrams of catechins.

You can incorporate green tea into your diet at any time you would typically reach for a calorie-filled drink. Green tea makes a great substitute for sugary sodas and sweetened coffee drinks, and it only takes a few weeks for your taste buds to acclimate to the subtle natural sweetness it contains. In this way, you will make a difference for your weight loss routine by consuming fewer calories throughout the day, enjoy higher energy levels, and even boost your metabolism to burn the calories you do eat.