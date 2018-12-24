Jammu & Kashmir: Pakistani troops target forward posts, villages in Rajouri

In Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistani troops today opened fire and shelled forward posts and villages along the LoC in Rajouri district of Jammu Division. The firing started in Keri, Lam, Pukharni and Peer Badaser areas of Noushera sector around9.30 am.

Alert Indian troops gave a befitting reply to silence the Pak roaring guns. Meanwhile, all government and private schools located in 0-5 km range from LoC in Keri and Pukherni sectors of Rajouri district have been closed today due to heavy shelling along the LoC.