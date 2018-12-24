Murali Gopy clarifies about Pranav Mohanlal acting in Lucifer

Prithviraj’s directorial debut, Lucifer, starring Mohanlal is one of the most hyped movies in recent years. The very fact that two of the biggest stars of Malayalam cinema are coming together for the first time has skyrocketed the expectations. Besides that, the movie also boasts of a stellar star cast comprising of Indrajith Sukumaran, Vivek Oberoi, Tovino Thomas, and Manju Warrier.

Recently, there were rumors about Pranav Mohanlal playing a cameo role in the movie. Several online media had reported it and the news became viral. However, the movie’s writer Murali Gopy has dismissed it as baseless rumors spread by some media to give false hopes about the movie. According to him, false expectations and unnecessary hype can kill a movie watching experience. He requested genuine movie lovers to not spread such false reports.

Lucifer, according to the makers, is a political thriller with elements of a mass entertainer. Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirvad Cinemas is producing the movie. The shoot is nearing completion, with the final schedule progressing in Lakshwadeep.