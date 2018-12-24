PM Narendra Modi releases Rs 100 coin in memory of Atal Bihari Vajpayee – See Pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday released commemorative Rs 100 coin in memory of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary will be celebrated on Tuesday as Good Governance Day. He served as the prime minister thrice and led the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government from 1998 to 2004.

Releasing the 100-rupee-coin in the national capital, the PM Modi said, “Atal Ji wanted democracy to be supreme. He built the Jana Sangh but when the time came to rescue our democracy he and others went to Janata Party. Likewise, when the choice was between remaining in power or comprising on ideology, he left Janata Party and formed the BJP.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases commemorative Rs 100 coin in memory of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. pic.twitter.com/wE1KHYgEsZ — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2018

Adding more, PM Modi said, “The party which Atal Ji built has become among the largest political parties. Generations of Karyakartas were fortunate to be mentored by him. As a speaker, he was unparalleled. He is among the best orators our nation has produced.”

Stating that Atalji never compromised on the ideology, PM Modi said, “For some people, power is oxygen…they can’t live without it. A long part of Atal Ji’s career was spent in the opposition benches but he spoke about national interest and never compromised on the ideology of the party.”