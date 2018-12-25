KeralaLatest News

As Chief Minister Spoke regularly on menstruation, the word has gained social recognition says Saradakutty

Dec 25, 2018, 04:21 pm IST
Less than a minute
pinarayi
third party image reference

Literary critique and educationist Saradakutty said that as Chief Minister Spoke regularly on menstruation, public’s idea that menses is impure has changed. Pinarayi Vijayan has come forward to speak on menses as the right-wing activists are protesting against the Supreme Court verdict on woman entry in Sabarimala. The right-wing activists claim that menstrual women are impure and it is customary that they are not allowed to enter the temple. But this thought has been changed. Now the word has gained social recognition. Now the society has earned courage to render that word and discuss that, she said. She was talking at a seminar conducted by the Kerala School Teachers Association(KSTA).

This is a great revolution. The knowledge that women have acquired are not taught in the classroom. They are self-taught. She added that she is embarrassed about the anti-socials who attack women on Sabarimala.

The teacher community should think of what kind of education and knowledge they have imparted to students. And must evaluate how the Kerala society has become so much an anti-woman. She also said that Hindutva forces are challenging our scientific knowledge.

Tags

Related Articles

Nov 13, 2017, 03:40 pm IST

ASEAN Handshake confuses Trump, stumped and trolled

Jun 3, 2018, 08:46 pm IST

Half of Afghanistan’s children are not getting school education: UN

Saudia Arabia
Mar 26, 2018, 06:18 am IST

Saudi capital faces Yemen missile attack, at least one dead

Nov 3, 2018, 10:28 pm IST

Fans Applaud for Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Burning Hand Video: Watch

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close