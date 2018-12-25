Money taken for Women Wall from the Welfare Pension Given to Patients and Handicapped

Palakkad: Criticisms are coming in from all corners against the Women Wall and to make matters worse a report has now come up that money for funding the wall is even taken from the pension for patients and handicapped. About Rs 100 is taken. Only after taking the money, the rest of the pension amount is given to the beneficiaries.

In Puthusseri Panchayat alone, about Rs 5.10 lakh was collected. Messages are now spreading that if Kudumbasree units fall behind in their participation in the wall, they might face strong action. The messages are spreading in the name of Kudumbasree’s Assistant District Mission Co-Ordinator for Malappuram district.

The talk among the women is that if a certain unit is not involved in the wall as expected, such Ayalkoottams number and affiliation number will be given to the Assistant District Mission Co-Ordinator. The message also says that benefits like small loans cannot be expected if they don’t meet the targets.

It is estimated that about 30 lakhs of women would take part in the women wall to be raised on January 1.