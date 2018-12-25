CinemaLatest NewsIndiacelebrities

Naseeruddin Shah’s statement: Ashutosh Rana says that people have right to speak their mind

Dec 25, 2018, 06:26 pm IST
Bollywood actor Ashutosh Rana has backed Naseeruddin Shah’s recent comment on Bulandshahr violence. Speaking on the ongoing controversy surrounding Shah’s comment, Rana stated that everyone has a right to share their thoughts.

“Everyone has the right to share his/her views. If someone speaks his mind in the country, does that mean there should be a social trial? We should seriously listen to him/her instead,” Rana said.

“If someone is speaking his mind and there is a debate, will it improve the country’s economic situation,” he said.R ana’s remarks came two days after veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah’s statement on mob violence in the country triggered a controversy.

Actor Naseeruddin Shah had on Friday said that at many places, the death of a cow is being given more importance than the killing of a policeman.

