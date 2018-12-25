Naseeruddin Shah’s statement: Ashutosh Rana says that people have right to speak their mind

Bollywood actor Ashutosh Rana has backed Naseeruddin Shah’s recent comment on Bulandshahr violence. Speaking on the ongoing controversy surrounding Shah’s comment, Rana stated that everyone has a right to share their thoughts.

“Everyone has the right to share his/her views. If someone speaks his mind in the country, does that mean there should be a social trial? We should seriously listen to him/her instead,” Rana said.

“If someone is speaking his mind and there is a debate, will it improve the country’s economic situation,” he said.R ana’s remarks came two days after veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah’s statement on mob violence in the country triggered a controversy.

Actor Naseeruddin Shah had on Friday said that at many places, the death of a cow is being given more importance than the killing of a policeman.