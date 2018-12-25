PM Narendra Modi inaugurates India’s longest rail-road bridge

PM Modi today inaugurated Assam’s 4.94 km long Bogibeel Bridge, India’s longest rail-road bridge.

The five-kilometre structure spans the waters of the mighty Brahmaputra River. It is India’s only fully welded bridge for which european codes and welding standards were adhered to for the first time in the country, said Chief Engineer Mohinder Singh.

The bridge, constructed at an estimated cost of Rs. 5,900 crore, has a serviceable period of around 120 years, will reduce travel time from Assam to Arunachal Pradesh to four hours and will cut out the detour of over 170 km via Tinsukia.

After inauguration, PM Modi is expected to take a 5km ride on the road bridge to the other side, Dhemaji, and flag off the New Tinsukia-Naharlagun intercity express linking Naharlagun in Aruanchal pradesh to Tinsukia in Assam.