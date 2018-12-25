PM Narendra Modi to rename three islands of Andaman and Nicobar

rime Minister Narendra Modi will be renaming three islands of Andaman and Nicobar. During his visit to Port Blair on Sunday, PM Modi will be renaming Ross Island, Neil Island and Havelock Island- will be renamed as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Island, Shaheed Dweep and Swaraj Dweep, respectively.

The renaming will take place to mark the 75th anniversary of the day when Subhas Chandra Bose hoisted the national flag at Port Blair. On December 30, 1943, Bose had hoisted a flag at Port Blair, as he believed that Andaman was the first territory that had been freed from the British occupation after the Japanese captured the area during the Second World War.