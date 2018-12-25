KeralaLatest News

Raju Narayana Swami IAS receives death threat from colleague

Dec 25, 2018
A complaint has been lodged by Coconut development board chairman Raju Narayana Swami that he received death threat from one of his colleagues. The death threat was following his anti-corruption policies within the board.

The complaint submitted to central agriculture ministry states that Hemachandra, regional office director in Bengaluru threatened him as he was suspended by Raju Narayana Swami following corruption allegations.

Investigation committee appointed by Swami had found out that Hemachandra had committed a corruption of Rs 15 crore. Hemachandran threatened Swami that he will murder Swami using people. The incident happened on December 17th. Swami had earlier clarified that he has been receiving such threats from his colleagues following several anti-corruption actions.

