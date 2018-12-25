Yoga gains popularity in China

The China-India Yoga College that was founded in June 2015 in Yunnan as part of a Delhi-Beijing cultural exchange program, plans to expand its training locations as yoga has been gaining popularity in China as a healthy lifestyle choice.

The college opened its first branch on Saturday at the Yunnan University in the city of Lijiang as part of its nationwide partnership with universities in cultivating high-level yoga professionals, Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 50 branches would be set up to boost yoga education and teacher training, according to Chen Luyan, dean of the China-India Yoga College, as it spreads beyond its location city of Kunming in Yunnan Province.