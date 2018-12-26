Four new parties to be the part of Left

The Left Democratic Front has decided to include four new parties to the alliance. Indian National League, Democratic Kerala Congress, Kerala Congress(Balakrishna Pilla) and Lok Thanthric Janata Dal will be now part of the left alliance. These parties have been associating the left for a long time. LDF Convenor A.Vijayaraghavan informed this.

Some other parties like C.K.Janu’s party also come forward to co-operate with left. Some other parties are now already co-operating with left. But no decision has taken on the case of these parties. He also informed that there was no discussion on cabinet expansion.

Janata Dal was the founder member of LDF. They broke with the front on 2009 after they were denied Calicut Lok Sabha seat. They later joined UDF. The party lead by M.P.Veerendra Kumar decided to associate again with LDF a year ago. Kerala Congress(B) broke with UDF and started associating with the left from 2016. INL has been with LDF from the formation of the party.

The decision to expand LDF came as the general election are nearing.