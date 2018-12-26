KeralaLatest NewsPolitics

MLA criticizes LDF’s decision

Dec 26, 2018, 05:21 pm IST
Kovoor Kunjumon MLA has come forward with severe criticism against LDF leadership. He came with criticism as his party has not been included in the LDF. The LDF has decided today to include four parties but avoided RSP(L).

Kunjumon said that the decision of LDF to not include RSP(L) into LDF is a big mistake and is cheating. The party has been there all the time to strengthen LDF, he added.

Kunjumon formed RSP(Leninist). He and his followers left and divided the RSP and associated with LDF. The RSP has left the LDF on a dispute over Loka Sabha seat in 2014.

