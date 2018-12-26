KeralaLatest News

Padmakumar says these Numbers about Sabarimala were Blown Out of Proportion

Dec 26, 2018, 03:41 pm IST
Less than a minute

Pathanamthitta: Devaswom Board President M Padmakumar has said that statistics about Sabarimala were blown way out of proportion in the previous years. His criticisms are aimed at the former Devaswom board president.

“So far 32 lakhs of pilgrims have reached Sabarimala this year. In the previous year, it was 68 lakhs. The former Devaswom board president has exaggerated the numbers. There were attempts to subvert the pilgrimage. There is no reduction in the number of pilgrims reaching Sabarimala. The income received so far stands Rs 105 crores,”he said.

He also added that the committee appointed by the high court has given Devaswom board great support.

