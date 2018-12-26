Sensex rises to 180 points; Nifty ends at 10,730

The Sensex at the Bombay Stock Exchange rose 180 points, to end at 35,650, on Wednesday. The Nifty at the National Stock Exchange climbed 66 points, or 0.6 percent, to 10,730.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap index ended flat at 15,169, down just 1.65 points while the S&P SmallCap index closed the session at 14,439, down 27 points or 0.19 percent.

Sectorally, media stocks gained the most, followed by financials and metal counters. The Nifty Media pack surged 51 points or 2 percent to close at 2,465.