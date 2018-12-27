MLA disqualified from Assembly after conviction in rape case

Bihar assembly has disqualified a MLA. An MLA from the RJD party was disqualified. He was now under suspension. Rajballabh Yadav was disqualified from the house on the ground of conviction in the criminal case. A special court has sentenced him to life imprisonment after he found guilty of raping a minor girl. The disqualification of Rajballabh Yadav from membership of the house will be effective from December 15 when the court had announced him guilty.

After the disqualification of Rajballabh, the total number of RJD members in the assembly has been reduced to 79.

Earlier, the Assembly had disqualified RJD MLA and former minister Illias Hussain from the house following conviction by special CBI court in the criminal case.

.