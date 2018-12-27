Sensex rises 157 points, Nifty closes above 10,750

The Sensex and Nifty closed higher in trade today tracking rally in global stocks as US markets posted their best single-day gain in more than 10 years. However, the indices could not hold on to their morning gains on account of December derivatives expiry today.

While the Sensex closed 157 points higher to 35,807, Nifty ended 50 points in the green at 10,779. In early trade, the Sensex rose 392 points to 36,041 and Nifty gained 72 points to 10,801.

Top Sensex gainers were Reliance Industries (2.01%), Infosys (1.91%) and HUL (1.55%). Bharti Airtel (2.10%), Hero MotoCorp (1.85%) and Tata Motors (1.38 %) were the top Sensex losers. Top sectoral gainers were IT stocks with the BSE IT index rising 182 points to 14,043. The BSE FMCG index (120 pts) and BSE oil and gas (112 pts) were the other major sectoral gainers.