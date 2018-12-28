100 People to be Send to Mars on Space X Starship

Elon Musk is a visionary. His previous ventures have all been way ahead of times and his Space X too is envisaging something people can only marvel at- to put man on Mars.

Musk’s SpaceX is developing the much-debated Starship prototype which will be used to send humans to Mars. Now, after sharing the concept image of his dream project, Elon Musk has taken to Twitter in order to share the first ever images of his Starship prototype being developed at one of the company’s testing facilities.

Stainless Steel Starship pic.twitter.com/rRoiEKKrYc — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 24, 2018

Musk also tweeted images of the prototype for SpaceX’s Mars rocket ‘Starship’ with the title “Stainless Steel Starship”.

A Twitter user asked Musk “I get that stainless steel is durable and all… But how do you get around the fact that it weighs way more than carbon fiber?”

To this, he replied “Usable strength/weight of full hard stainless at cryo is slightly better than carbon fiber, room temp is worse, high temp is vastly better”

Well, we can’t wait to see What Musk is going to come up with.