Latest NewsIndia

Gaganyaan programme Will Take Three Indians to Space. Here is All You Need to Know

Dec 28, 2018, 04:57 pm IST
Less than a minute

ISRO has had many success stories but has not yet put man on space. But it all set to change soon as India’s space agency hopes to deploy its biggest rocket, the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III (GSLV Mk III), to send three Indians into space from the Sriharikota space port in Andhra Pradesh.

Cabinet approved indigenous human spaceflight programme Gaganyaan programme to carry 3 member crew for minimum 7 days in space at a total cost of Rs 10000 crores.

Gaganyaan will help India become the fourth nation to independently send humans to space. The announcement of the Gaganyaan project was first made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on India’s 72nd Independence Day – his fifth and final address ahead of the next general elections.

Tags

Related Articles

Shivraj Chouhan
Jun 14, 2017, 12:29 pm IST

Shivraj Chouhan meets families of farmers killed in MP

Jul 9, 2017, 08:38 pm IST

Pranab Mukherjee launches 3 Digital Initiatives in Education Sector

May 30, 2018, 06:00 pm IST

WhatsApp launched its Payments service scheme

mallika sherawat lashes out over kathua
Apr 17, 2018, 09:19 pm IST

See how Mallika Sherawat expressed disgust over Kathua rape case

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close