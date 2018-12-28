India announces a Huge Sum for Bhutan to Fund their Five Year Plan

India will contribute Rs 4,500 crore to Bhutan for the 12th five-year plan, announced Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his media statement, PM Modi said hydro power cooperation with Bhutan is a key aspect of bilateral ties and that work on the Mangdechhu project will soon be completed.

“I have assured the Prime Minister that India will continue to be a reliable friend and a partner of Bhutan’s developmental needs. India will provide ?4,500 crore for Bhutan’s 12th five-year plan. This contribution will be processed according to Bhutan’s preferences and necessities,” announced Prime Minister Modi after holding official-level talks with the Bhutanese leader and senior officials.

Bhutan is already availing the services of the south Asian Satellite that ISRO launched in 2017, for the use of the countries in the subcontinent.

The Prime Minister also revealed that the Bhutan government has decided to launch RuPay Cards soon.

“The Bhutan government has decided to launch RuPay Cards soon. Excellency, I express my heartfelt gratitude for this decision. I believe that this will give more emphasis on people-to-people relations between the two countries,” he asserted.